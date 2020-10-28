Tony Bobulinski: Biden Family 'Knew Exactly What They Were Doing' in Deals with Chinese Communist Party

A former business associate of Hunter Biden is shedding light on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's involvement with Hunter's business dealings in China.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson sat down with the former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, who stated that Joe Biden was connected with Hunter's business transactions in China but that the family was prepared to deny the story if necessary.

Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski: "I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying how are you guys getting away with this? Aren't you concerned? He looked at me, and he laughed a little bit, and said 'PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY.'" pic.twitter.com/IxbND1IbWV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski said he expressed concerns in 2017 to the former vice president's brother James over Joe Biden's alleged involvement in foreign business arrangements.

"They were putting their entire family legacy on the line," Bobulinski told Fox News.

"I remember saying, 'How are you guys getting away with this?' 'Aren't you concerned?'" Bobulinski added. He said Jim Biden simply chuckled and replied "plausible deniability."

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, said he met with Biden on several occasions during his association with the family. The former vice president reportedly told Bobulinski to "keep an eye on Hunter and James" while networking.

"They knew exactly what they were doing," he said. "They were dealing with a Chinese-owned enterprise...that had strong financial support and political support from the Chinese Communist Party. That's how it was presented to me. That's not my own words. That's how they presented it to me and read me in on it."

Bobulinski said he found it necessary to speak out because Americans deserve to know what Joe Biden is involved in.

The public "should be demanding this be investigated," Bobulinski said, noting that he has given authorities documentation to back this up. "There absolutely should be no scenario that this isn't investigated."

Bobulinski first came forward last week with his unverified claims. At that time, the Biden campaign rejected the accusation that the former vice president had any role in the deal and called his story a "desperate, pathetic farce" orchestrated by the Trump campaign.

Biden has consistently denied any involvement with Hunter's business deals. Bobulinski asserts "that's a blatant lie... when he states that, that is a blatant lie."

He added that "on numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden's involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by Gillian Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden's involvement secret."

