'We Gotta Turn This Around:' Coronavirus Cases Rise in 34 States as 2nd Vaccine Trial Put on Hold

Across the country, coronavirus cases are on the rise, sparking concerns a second wave is on the horizon as the cold-weather season approaches.

Thirty-four states now report increases with more than 20 states setting records for new infections – some on multiple days.



"These are true increases largely related to a loosening of people's aggressive behavior which is understandable with quarantine and pandemic fatigue," ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton said during an interview on CBN News' Faith Nation.

Connecticut recently saw its highest level of infection since June.

Officials say the virus is especially rampant in Midwestern states.

In Oklahoma City, all ICU beds are filled.

In Wisconsin, a field hospital is being set up to handle rising cases, prepping for as many as 550 patients. The state reported more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday – the second record-setting day in less than a week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said, "We're in a bad place now. We've gotta turn this around."

There is more bad news as a leading vaccine and an antibody treatment have both been put on hold in the last few days.

A safety issue led officials to pause a COVID-19 antibody therapy Tuesday being developed by Eli Lilly. On Monday Johnson & Johnson halted its phase three vaccine trial after a participant became unexplainably ill.



"The very fact that the trial has been paused and the data are being reviewed is a very good thing," said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "It shows you that the system that we have in place to monitor the safety of the vaccines and the rigorous conduct of the trial is in place and it's working."

Despite the surges, the World Health Organization is warning against going back into lockdown to control the virus.



"What we want to try and avoid these massive lockdowns that are so punishing to communities, to society and to everything else," said WHO Emergencies Director Dr. Mike Ryan.

Dr. Deborah Birx, head of the US Coronavirus Task Force, is calling on Americans to take precautions against new surges this autumn, particularly as families plan for the holidays.



"This virus can spread among families and friends, if you take your mask off and you're primarily indoors," explained Birx.

Meanwhile, President Trump is urging Congress to pass another round of coronavirus stimulus aid.

STIMULUS! Go big or go home!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

He said in a tweet on Tuesday, "STIMULUS! Go big or go home!!!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pledging a vote on smaller-scale legislation next week.

