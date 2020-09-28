CA Gov. Approves Taxpayer Funds for Transgender Surgeries, Dr. Dobson Blasts 'Repugnant Experiments' on Children

ABOVE: California Family Council President Jonathan Keller appeared on the Monday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk more about the state's new laws supporting the LGBTQ agenda that Golden State taxpayers will fund. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed several new laws on Saturday that support the progressive LGBTQ agenda at the taxpayer's expense.

Senate Bill 132 allows prison inmates to be recognized by their chosen identity rather than the gender they were born with. When individuals are admitted to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), officers will privately ask if they identify as transgender, nonbinary, or intersex.

Inmates may request to be held in an area that houses either men or women but the law says CDCR cannot deny an inmate's request because of their anatomy or sexual orientation.

However, the state can refuse a request if it has "management or security concerns."

Newsom also signed the Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund (AB 2218) using taxpayer dollars to give children treatments and medical procedures that could negatively impact their health and life.

The bill provides grants to hospitals and clinics that provide hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgeries and are affiliated with organizations led by transgender activists.

Assembly member Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), one of the bill's co-authors, says it provides "critical medical and direct supportive services for transgender, gender non-conforming and/or intersex people, otherwise know as TGI."

But some California doctors are speaking out against the measure because of concerns about the medical risks for children, like infertility. They're also worried about a loss of treatment control for healthcare professionals.

Several Republican state officials have criticized the bill, urging parents not to overlook the reality of these life-altering experiments and the adverse effects they can have on children.

And Dr. James Dobson, president of the James Dobson Family Institute, said AB 2218 "supports gender mutilation and sterilization".

"No rational society or compassionate individual could possibly celebrate the mutilation of adolescents or adults. And yet this bill would fund procedures including double mastectomies on adolescent girls and genital amputations and reconstructive procedures for individuals older than 18. This isn't the fulfillment of personal autonomy—this is the celebration of acts of cruelty," Dobson said. "Experimenting on vulnerable children and adults is not just unethical; it is morally repugnant."

Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom maintains that these measures are creating a more equitable nation.

"California has some of the strongest pro LGBTQ+ laws in the nation and with the bills signed today, our march toward equality takes an additional step forward," said Gov. Newsom.