Conservative Millennial Allie Beth Stuckey: Throw Out the 'Coin of Self-Obsession' and Take Up Your Cross 

You're not enough and that's okay.

That's the message and name of the new book from conservative Millennial, Allie Beth Stuckey.

In it, she takes on the popular idea of "self-love" and why it leads to a dead-end without the love of Jesus.

Stuckey hosts the popular podcast, "Relatable" where she and her guests analyze culture, news, politics, and theology from a Christian perspective. Most of her audience is young women.

"Young moms, students, young professionals," Stuckey told CBN News. "In the world of Instagram, where a lot of women spend their time online, there is a message of 'self-love' that is very prevalent, and it kind of starts with this idea that you are enough."

She says the book came about after she started getting emails from listeners about this way of thinking and questions of whether it's biblical.

"So I kind of started looking into the phrase and the people who were propagating it and the messages and the heart behind it, and what I found is that while it is a well-meaning phrase and while it does sound good to those of us who have struggled with feelings of inadequacy, insecurity – which we really all have – it's based on a false premise that you are able to be your own sufficiency, your own fulfillment," Stuckey explained.

"And that, according to the biblical world view, is simply incorrect. God made us finite. He made us fallible. He made us to depend on Him. Not just for strength to get through the day, but most importantly for salvation."

In the book, Stuckey goes through five myths centering on the idea that you are enough. She then replaces them with the truth of the Gospel.

Stuckey once reached the dead-end of "self-love" herself in college. She writes about breaking up with a guy she thought she would marry. That led to a season of trials marked by unhealthy relationships, over-drinking, and an eating disorder.

"I thought then that I was going down of path of healing and discovering myself because I was doing things at the time that felt good to me," she said. "And that's a message that a lot of young people hear. Do whatever makes you happy. Do whatever feels good. That's how you're going to heal. That's how you're going to discover yourself."

Then God took control, bringing a Christian counselor into her life who helped turn her around and gave her a retrospective perspective to now be able to help others.

Stuckey says this is not a book about self-obsession. In fact, she wants to throw out the habit of examining how good or bad you are.

"If self-obsession is a coin, on one side you've got a form of narcissism that is self-adoration, but on the other side you have self-loathing," she explained. "What I'm suggesting is to throw away the coin of self-obsession all together and do what Jesus calls us to do which is to deny ourselves, take up our cross and follow him."

That's what she's doing with her platform, taking the focus off herself and putting it on Jesus with guidelines on how you can do the same.

