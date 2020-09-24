Dr. Dobson Applauds Trump for New 'Born Alive' Order That Protects Babies From 'Botched Act of Barbarism'

President Trump has announced an executive order to ensure babies who survive botched abortions receive medical care and aren't just left to die. And he's receiving widespread praise from the pro-life community, including Dr. James Dobson.

The president shared news of his decision during a pre-recorded, virtual appearance at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

"Today, I am announcing that I will be signing the born alive executive order to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve," said Trump. "This is our sacrosanct moral duty."

The Born Alive Executive Order addresses the serious problem of hospitals denying stabilizing medical treatment to babies born extremely premature because it is presumed they will have a disability or may not be viable, even when parents request treatment.

In a statement, Dr. Dobson, the president of the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, applauded the administration's commitment to protecting the sanctity of life.

"In many states throughout this nation, precious babies may survive attempted abortions only to be left to die alone on porcelain tables. It's hard to imagine a more unconscionable act of evil," he said.

"Yesterday, President Donald Trump took a powerful stand for life, as he announced the Born-Alive Executive Order," Dobson noted.

The Executive Order requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to protect newborns and infants born alive, including extremely premature infants or infants with disabilities. Here are a few elements of the executive order:

"You've heard me say that every human life is precious, and no child's life is expendable. I'm going to keep saying it until this entire nation rises up and declares it with me, or until I no longer have breath to speak. There is nothing more precious than the right to life itself. When we fail to honor and protect the God-given dignity and worth of every human being—from conception to natural death—we betray ourselves and our Creator."

"I am profoundly grateful to the president and his administration for taking this action, as well as the many other steps they have initiated to protect the sanctity of human life. I am also deeply concerned by the unwillingness of so many elected officials and candidates to support the fundamental freedom to live," Dobson said.

Stating it is the policy of the United States to recognize the human dignity and inherent worth of every newborn or other infant child, regardless of disability or prematurity, and to ensure for each child the protection of the laws to which every person is due.

Ensuring hospitals are aware of and in compliance with their legal obligations to provide appropriate medical screening examination and medical treatment to all infants;

Ensuring hospitals are aware they may not unlawfully discourage parents from seeking medical treatment for their infant, and they are obligated to provide stabilizing treatment that will allow the infant patient to be transferred to a more suitable facility, if appropriate treatment is not possible at the initial location.

​​​​​​"I couldn't agree more!" Dobson said of the president's order. "But I am appalled that such commonsense protections required an executive order from our Commander in Chief. The Born-Alive Infant Abortion Survivors Act has been introduced in Congress on multiple occasions, but every attempt to pass this vital legislation has failed. Just this February, almost every Senate Democrat voted against the Act, with only three having the moral courage to protect a newborn baby who survives a botched act of barbarism."

"You've heard me say that every human life is precious, and no child's life is expendable. I'm going to keep saying it until this entire nation rises up and declares it with me, or until I no longer have breath to speak. There is nothing more precious than the right to life itself. When we fail to honor and protect the God-given dignity and worth of every human being—from conception to natural death—we betray ourselves and our Creator."

"I am profoundly grateful to the president and his administration for taking this action, as well as the many other steps they have initiated to protect the sanctity of human life. I am also deeply concerned by the unwillingness of so many elected officials and candidates to support the fundamental freedom to live," Dobson said.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!