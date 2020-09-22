Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

'Explosion of the Miraculous': Thousands Hit the Streets in FL Where Souls Were 'Running to Get Saved'

09-22-2020
Andrea Morris
Image Source: YouTube Screenshot/Let Us Worship
Image Source: YouTube Screenshot/Let Us Worship

Huge crowds of Christians and people hungry for the gospel gathered in several cities across Florida over the past few days to stand together and proclaim the name of Jesus.

The "Let Us Worship" tour led by praise leader Sean Feucht came to Lake Eola Park in Orlando on Saturday. Despite the rainy weather, thousands of worshippers poured their hearts out as they sang, danced, and repented of their sins.

"Last night drug addicts and prostitutes off the streets were running to the altar to get saved!! The harder it rained, the more God kept pouring His Spirit out!!" Feucht wrote on Instagram.

Then Feucht and his band headed to  West Palm Beach where thousands more came out to worship at the Meyer Amphitheater.  

In a video, Feucht explained that the city had blocked off the stage so the event was assembled on the ground, where more hearts were healed by the word of God. 

"We're all so undone by the explosion of the miraculous we experienced! Bodies healed, marriages restored, salvations, baptisms, and FIRE!!! I'll never forget it!" Feucht wrote.

Carlos Ascensio told WPEC-TV that the revival events are bringing peace to a brokenhearted world.

"Taken into consideration what we're going through and bringing people from different races, ethnicity together, in unison, is fantastic," he said.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Feucht has traveled across the country to worship and witness miracles in 11 cities over 10 days.

"Every night I ask the Lord while testimonies pour in 'Can this get any better?' and then it just KEEPS GETTING BETTER! The resistance, sacrifice, weariness are all NOTHING compared when He shows up and saves, heals, and lights our hearts on Fire!"

 And Feucht has released a full concert film that highlights his worship event in Sacramento, California, on Sept. 6 where over 12,000 people came to "release a new sound over the state." 

That event was packed with prayer and Spirit-filled praise for Jesus as people "from every denomination, background, ethnicity, and tribe" came to worship. "Only heaven knows the full weight of what was accomplished together," Feucht wrote on Instagram.

Feucht's "Let Us Worship" tour will be in Texas from Oct. 2 - 4.

Would you like resources to help you navigate the important issues in this article? Click on any of the topics below:

Faith Prayer Salvation

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories