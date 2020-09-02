'God's at Work': Christians Convert Former Strip Club Into Outreach Center

A Christian ministry has purchased a building in Clyman, Wisconsin that once housed a strip club and is converting the building into its revival center.

The Daily Citizen reports Adoration Abode, a Christian charity based in Watertown, purchased the site of the former Hardware Store strip club in Clyman this summer.

"It's divine intervention," the ministry's Gene Schmidt said. "People in Clyman should know one thing: God's at work."

Adoration Abode provides services in the Clyman area, offering transitional housing and food programs. The ministry said it's just a few months away from completing renovations and opening its new revival center.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

The center will have a Christian coffee house atmosphere, complete with a stage for Christian music performances, according to the Daily Citizen. The ministry will hold worship services and prayer nights as well as use apartments in the building for housing for its clients.

"I'm quite shocked I have the building," Schmidt told the newspaper. "I never dreamed of actually buying the place.

After purchasing the building for $77,000, Adoration Abode has received donations to complete the remodel.

The strip club's former operator was at the center of a federal human trafficking case in 2018. A year later, Christopher Childs, pled guilty, the Daily Citizen reports.

The former building's owner and two of his staff also pled guilty to prostitution last May.