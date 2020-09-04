Latest Jobs Numbers Blast Past Expectations, Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.4%

As the economy and jobs remain a top issue in this election year, the latest numbers from the government today show a clear improvement in the jobs picture.
The unemployment rate fell sharply from 10.2 percent to 8.4 percent which is far better than expectations and way below the key level of 10-percent.
Today's numbers also showed the economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, down a bit from July as the pace of new hirings slowed down.
There will only be one more unemployment report before the presidential election in November.
With so much uncertainty about the ongoing impact from COVID-19, many employers aren't sure if they can rehire employees who had to be laid off. So far roughly half of the jobs lost due to the pandemic-induced recession have been recovered.
Many of America's small businesses, hotels, restaurants, airlines, and entertainment venues are still struggling to cope with the crippling pandemic lockdowns and quarantines.
God cares about your finances. Do you have questions about debt, tithing, money, and riches through joyful generosity? Click here!
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.