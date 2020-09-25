Vice-President Pence Joins Franklin Graham for DC Prayer March

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence joined Evangelist Franklin Graham and many Christian leaders for a prayer march in Washington, DC on Saturday, in tandem with a huge prayer gathering called "The Return."

Graham, 68, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan's Purse, a Christian relief organization, called on Christians to march and pray specifically for the nation.

At the Lincoln Memorial, Pence told the crowd that President Trump sent his greetings and gratitude and asked him to say, "Thank you for your prayers."

He also emphasized that America has always turned to prayer in times of trouble.

"Today, at this Washington Prayer March you continue a great American tradition. Since the founding of our nation, our leaders and our people have gone to prayer in challenging times."

“Abraham Lincoln, before whose monument we stand today, said during his time in the White House: 'I have been driven many times to my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I have nowhere else to go.'”

Graham said prayer is essential as the country is facing multiple crises, such as the effects of COVID-19, nationwide protests, and the upcoming presidential election. He told CBN News in an interview this week it's all about people coming together to march and lift up the name of Jesus.

"Let's exalt the name of Jesus Christ. Let's call upon the name of Almighty God. Repent of our sins and ask God to heal our land. And that he would work in the hearts of our politicians," he said.

The prayer march began at the Lincoln Memorial and ended at the Capitol building. CBN News provided the live stream of the march here beginning at Noon Eastern/11:00 a.m. Central on Saturday.

"We see that as a nation we have turned our back on God," Graham noted. "We've taken God out of school. We've taken him out of government. We've taken him out of public life. And we need to put God back in these areas. We need God's help. Only God can heal our land and bring us together. And so, this is a march to show unity, but more importantly, to lock arms and for all of us to pray by marching. We're all doing this together. It's not that I am more important than somebody else, I'm not. Our prayers are equal before God. We're just going to go and pray and ask for God's help."

We need to be the United States of America, not the divided states of America. pic.twitter.com/rOWVPrkDNY — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 26, 2020

