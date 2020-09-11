Operation Blessing's Reverse Osmosis Machine Helps LA Hospital Reopen After Laura's Devastation

Hurricane Laura caused up to $12 billion in damage in Louisiana after it came ashore as an extremely powerful Category 4 storm early on the morning of August 27th.

The city of Lake Charles was especially hard-hit, and it's still recovering from the devastating impact.

CBN's Operation Blessing has been on the scene since the hurricane struck, helping the city and its residents get back on their feet.

Operation Blessing also helped a crucial institution reopen - Avail Hospital. It was the first hospital to reopen, thanks to a reverse osmosis machine provided and set up by Operation Blessing.

The machine creates pure water from the city's contaminated water. It was the only way the hospital could have opened up again.

Dr. Dharmesh Patel, the hospital's CEO, expressed his deep gratitude for Operation Blessing's hard work in bringing the equipment from Virginia Beach to Lake Charles, and then getting it up and running so the hospital's patients can have clean water.

"The amount of effort and work that took place with Operation Blessing and their entire team was extraordinary," he said. "The effort and the generosity and the caring nature of everyone that came in to help was above and beyond what anyone could ask for."

Dr. Patel thanked Operation Blessing for helping a community that has experienced such complete devastation.

Meanwhile, Operation Blessing is also helping residents, like homeowner Cassie who rode out the storm.

She stayed because Hurricane Rita hadn't hurt their house when it hit and they thought they would be okay, plus the family wasn't financially able to evacuate.

This time was different. Hurricane Laura tore through Lake Charles like a freight train, damaging Cassie's house and leaving debris all over her yard.

She didn't know where to turn, but thanks to support from its partners, Operation Blessing provided the help she needed.

OB staff and volunteers helped to remove the debris and brought buckets full of cleaning supplies. Cassie told OB, "I cannot thank you all enough! And all I can say is, God is good!"

