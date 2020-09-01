PARENTS BEWARE: Kids Subjected to 'Sex Parties' and Shocking Sexual Propositions in 'Roblox' Game

Online gaming site Roblox is receiving backlash for showing images of sexual adventures, obscene language, and nudity - mostly to young children.

Roblox is a video game where more than half of its American users are under the age of 16, CBS News reports.

User Dylan Lemus-Olson, who goes by the name "Dazzely" told CBS News that Roblox has "condo videos" which are the "dark side" of the gaming platform. He said numerous videos had been removed from YouTube due to copyright infringement.

The 19-year-old found out about the gaming site in 2017 when he received a link to a Roblox game called "The Condo." While browsing the site, he was taken to a condominium that was brimming with naked bodies and what one report refers to as "sex parties".

According to an article published in Fast Company, games like Roblox have computer codes that get around child safety filters.

"Roblox has made a world where kids can build whatever they want and with condo games, what they want is to be much more grown-up than I think anyone imagines they would try," said Fast Company Editor Burt Helm.

Helm has been researching "condo games" for months and says it resembles a house party "where the parents are out of town."

"But the most shocking thing is that you see characters that are naked, and you see that kids have coded ways for these characters to have sex," he added.

Besides that, Helm discovered that some users are persuading kids to start private conversations with them on different sites.

"And you don't know if someone is actually an adult pretending to be a child or with very bad intentions," Helm said.

Deranda Bordelon was playing the Roblox game, 'Adopt Me!' with her eight-year-old daughter. Suddenly someone grabbed Bordelon's character, then took it to a bed to perform a sexual act.

"All of a sudden she brought me to this other room and took her clothes off and was asking me to take my clothes off and just all kind of adult stuff that shouldn't be for kids," she said.

Other condo themed servers are flooded with racist comments and hate messages. One player who engages in Roblox condo games has the username 'White Supremacist004'.

In an effort to provoke other gamers, some players make shameful comments in a practice known as "edgelord humor."

They jokingly call one another pedophiles to play down the fact that they've turned a kids' game into a sex party. The word "pedo" popped up more than 3,400 times in over 30 condo servers that Fast Company reviewed.

Quinn Wilton, a software safety consultant said, "Teenage hackers are basically the least trustworthy group of people around."

Roblox CEO and co-creator David Baszucki added that children should have time for "free play" and that Roblox provides that.

"Roblox allows them to get together, make their own rules, go together wherever they might want...and create together, build together, and in many cases, learn together."

But that can clearly have a very dark side.

