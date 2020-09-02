Political Insider Shares His Secrets on Committing Voter Fraud, Says Mail-In Ballots Could Cause 'A War in November'

Even though Democrats and many in the media continue to dismiss the possibility of voter fraud in the 2020 election, one top Democratic operative told the New York Post that voter fraud is real, especially with mail-in ballots.

Mail-in voting has become a topic of interest for the November election as President Trump insists that mail-in ballots open the door for fraud and contested elections.

The Democratic insider, who asked to remain anonymous, said mismanagement of ballots is standard practice and he knows because he's been doing it for decades on a major scale.

"An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes - it can make a difference," he said. "It could be enough to flip states."

And he admitted to training teams of scammers - at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania whom he helped to sharpen their skills.

The insider taught his team to go door-to-door and persuade voters to allow them to mail in their completed ballots as a public service.



They would take the sealed envelopes home and use steam to "loosen the glue," the operative said.

After removing the real ballot, a fake one was placed inside with the signed certificate, and the envelope was resealed.

"Five minutes per ballot tops," said the insider.

He told the Post there are actually multiple ways to carry out voter fraud with mail-in ballots and he warned that there will be "a war in November over this stuff."

Since the ballot doesn't have a security label like a watermark, the insider said he also created his own ballots.

"I just put the ballot through the copy machine and it comes out the same way," the insider said. However, return envelopes are "more secure than the ballot. You could never recreate the envelope."

And he described how nursing homes are "helping" seniors fill out their absentee ballots.

"There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative. And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they're relevant," the operative said. "They literally fill it out for them."

He explained that ballots from him or any of his teams had a bent corner on the voter certificate. This marking allowed the Democratic Board of Elections to determine the fraudulent ballots from the others.

"It doesn't stay bent, but you can tell it's been bent," the operative said. "Until the certificate is approved, the ballot doesn't matter. They don't get to see the ballot unless they approve the certificate."

"I invented bending corners. Once a ballot is opened, it's an anonymous ballot," he added.

Senior Legal Fellow with The Heritage Foundation, Hans von Spakovsky said, "There is nothing new about these techniques" and that comments made by the insider are "perfectly possible."

And mail-in voting proved to be problematic this summer after New York struggled with the method in the presidential primary when more than ten times the usual number of mail-in ballots were used.

President Trump's Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted New York's vote counting as an "absolute catastrophe" and a reason to question voting by mail.

