Project Veritas Exposes Minnesota Ballot-Harvesting Scheme in Rep. Ilhan Omar's Voting District

Project Veritas has exposed alleged ballot-harvesting fraud taking place in Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's Minneapolis district.

The undercover organization shared a video from July where an operative called Liban Mohamed boasts that his "car is full" of ballots for his "brother", Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman.

"Just today we got 300 (ballots) for Jamal Osman," said Mohamed who contends the only way to win is with money.

Mohamed added, "Money is everything. Money is the king in this world. If you got no money, you should not be here period."

2,000,000 views in less than 7 hours...keep sharing #BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/m6EBNF6HvT — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) September 28, 2020

The video includes political insider Omar Jamal who, according to Project Veritas, seems to implicate Rep. Omar in ballot harvesting, calling it an "open secret."

"She (Ilhan Omar) will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that," Jamal said.

CBN News has reached out to Rep. Omar for comment and will update this story if she replies.

Project Veritas reports that their investigation found three locations where the scheme functions: Riverside Plaza apartments, an elderly community at Horn Towers, and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services which serves as a voting location and ballot drop-off site.

In the video, a former political worker brought Project Veritas to a location where participants took absentee ballots from elderly Somalis.

"At the end of this street there's three towers called Horn Towers and it's all seniors and they took every ballot," the former worker said. "Knock on the door and say 'Your ballots, come. Give it to me. Give it to me.'"

News of the ballot-harvesting reached President Trump, who called for an investigation into the matter.

"This is totally illegal," Trump tweeted. "Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not???"

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Minnesota is not the only state having to contend with recent revelations of voter fraud.

Ballot-harvesting was revealed in Gregg County, Texas last week where four people, including a local commissioner, were arrested and accused of participating in organized election fraud during the 2018 Democratic primary election.

"Voting by mail is an important tool for our over-65 and disabled citizens. Mail-in ballots are also most vulnerable to cheating and fraud," said Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-TX).

Court battles are expected over the upcoming election, so President Trump's campaign staff is building an army of attorneys who are preparing to take their concerns to court after Nov. 3.

Joe Biden's campaign has also put together a massive legal operation.

Both sides expect major court challenges after Election Day due to the difficulties of counting mail-in votes. Politico reports the GOP has a 20-person team focused on key swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The court battles over the voting could last for weeks.