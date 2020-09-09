A major tech company called Mobile Cause is now in the spotlight for its role in censoring conservatives by abruptly terminating a contract with the Christian organization the Family Research Council (FRC).

News of the cancellation came as FRC was about to broadcast their September 2 edition of Pray, Vote, Stand.

Without warning, the conservative organization was advised that sharing access to the broadcast would be limited to its website and social media.

By using Mobile Cause, FRC had the ability to reach thousands of their supporters through text messaging.

FRC told CBN News "the termination, based upon Family Research Council's religious views, prevented the broadcast from reaching thousands of Christian voters with information about the 2020 election."

The move by Mobile Cause appears to be another example of big tech bias, favoring the views of liberals over conservatives.

FRC President Tony Perkins said in a statement, "Mobile Cause has not only provided yet another example of big tech censorship but in their desperation to silence those they disagree with, they have now added religious discrimination to their portfolio."

"Is it a coincidence that a big tech company pulled the plug on us one hour before the second installment of one of our most extensive evangelical voter education and mobilization efforts in this election cycle?" Perkins asked. "The big tech agenda is beyond obvious. Mobile Cause views evangelicals and conservatives as a political enemy that must be silenced, and so it timed its religious discrimination for maximum effect."

Perkins believes Mobile Cause is targeting conservatives and evangelical voters as part of a left-wing agenda.

"The Left's determination to silence voices with which they disagree should make clear to every evangelical voter what is at stake in this election and why they need to pray, vote, and stand! Big tech, Hollywood, and the elites intend to decide this election, and they will resort to religious discrimination, censorship, and bullying to get that mission accomplished. We cannot, and we must not allow them to succeed," he concluded.

