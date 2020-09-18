Sally Leaves Death and Damage, Miraculous Survivor Thanks the Lord: 'That Ain't Nothing but God'

The rains from what was once Hurricane Sally are still drenching parts of the southeastern US. More than half a million people are without power as rescues are underway and the Gulf Coast faces flash flood watches.

Now a tropical depression, remnants of Sally are still unleashing damage and death.

"It's been mighty bad," said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. "And our state is reeling. Just as our people are hurting."

The storm claimed lives in Alabama and Georgia. It packed a punch with 105 mph winds and a surge of seawater dropping more than two feet of rain in some places.

"It woke me up, that's how loud it was," said Georgia resident Loren James. "It was like a train for about a minute long."

In North Carolina, the rain caused a massive tree to fall onto a moving car – the driver thanking God for his miraculous survival.

"That ain't nothing but God, that ain't nothing but God," said Ty Goodwin. "That's amazing that just the rain brought the tree down because we didn't have a heavy wind last night."

Survivors are now saving what they can from their damaged homes and businesses. "We got a long way to start cleaning," James said.

To help with recovery, CBN's Operation Blessing is on the scene delivering food and supplies. Because of power outages, people in Pensacola, Florida needed ice to keep their food from going bad. Operation Blessing supplied that ice, along with food and fresh water.



"The first one which we see right now is the ice truck which people desperately need, so we are banging ice and getting it out," said Evon Horton, senior pastor at Brownsville Assembly. "The second truck should arrive any minute, half-filled with cases of water, and then secondly non-perishable foods which will be critical for their home."

Parts of Alabama and the sunshine state are still bracing for serious flooding. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents not to let their guard down as rivers rise and overflow.

Operation Blessing is already gearing up to help the victims of Hurricane Sally. To give to Operation Blessing's Disaster Relief fund, call: 1-800-700-7000 or CLICK HERE.