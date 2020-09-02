Speaker Pelosi's 'Slap in the Face': Caught on Camera at San Fran Hair Salon Without Face Mask

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is taking heat today after she visited a hair salon in San Francisco on Monday afternoon even though the city's coronavirus guidelines have kept salons closed.

Pelosi was caught on camera in security footage obtained by Fox News and she wasn't wearing a mask.

The salon owner, Erica Kious told Fox she considered Pelosi's action to be a double standard and called it, "a slap in the face."

She disagrees with the House Speaker straying from the state-mandated guidelines while other people cannot, and the salon owner is still unable to work.

"There were rules and regulations to go by to safely reopen, which I did, but I was still not allowed to open my business," Kious said.

She even installed plexiglass to separate sinks and she ensured that salon chairs were six feet apart, but "they never let us open," she added.

Salons in the City by the Bay have been closed since March and were just notified they could begin limited outdoor personal services on September 1, according to the Department of Health.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said the speaker complied with local COVID requirements and followed the salon's requirements to get her private, exclusive hair appointment.

"The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements," Hammill said. "This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," he said.

But Kious disagreed, saying that Pelosi got her hair washed and blow-dried. Under the new safety guidelines, stylists are "not supposed to blow dry hair," she said.

Republicans quickly accused Pelosi of hypocrisy, highlighting that she pushes policies to keep the economy closed and small businesses shut down but she is permitted to visit a salon herself.

Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself? A salon visit whenever she pleases. A “slap in the face” indeed. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) September 1, 2020

On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted, "Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!"

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Kious explained that she shared the "disturbing" salon incident to call attention to the distress that some business owners are facing during the pandemic.

"This is for everybody," she said. "I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry, and my city, what every small business is going through right now."

