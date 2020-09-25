'The Devil and Karl Marx': Did The Father of Communism Make a Deal with the Devil?

Karl Marx, the Father of Communism, once wrote, "Heaven I've forfeited, I know it full well. My soul, once true to God, is chosen for Hell."

Those words, from the poem "The Pale Maiden," are just one example of the man's true feelings. Marx also famously called religion, "the opiate of the masses."

In his Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx called for a government in which the state owns everything, with everyone supposedly sharing equally in the benefits of labor through the redistribution of wealth.

For more than a hundred years, Marx's communist ideology has been tried around the world, and without exception has resulted in oppression, poverty, and death.

In the twentieth century alone, communist regimes led to the slaughter of more than 140 million people.

Atheism is a core tenant of communist ideology. In a new book, The Devil and Karl Marx, author Paul Kengor suggests that for Marx, there may have been more at work than a rejection of God and religion. Marx may have made a pact, of sorts, with Satan himself.