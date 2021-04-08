2021 International Religious Freedom Summit Aims to Bring 'Freedom for Everyone, Everywhere, All the Time'

Former Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel Brownback and USCIRF Chair Gayle Manchin have announced the first 2021 International Religious Freedom Summit to be held this summer in Washington, D.C.

The event is being described as a grassroots gathering of civil society and religious groups from all over the world. Its focus will be to eliminate persecution and establish "religious freedom for everyone, everywhere, all the time."

Brownback and Manchin said the summit will be an annual event.

Message from @SamuelBrownback welcoming you to visit the website: https://t.co/tCbUTeZeTw Limited space, be sure to register soon. pic.twitter.com/iMS0ntnYZO — IRF Summit 2021 (@IRFSummit2021) April 6, 2021

The summit is supported by over 40 diverse partners, including the Religious Freedom Institute, Uyghur Human Rights Project, American Hindu Foundation, the United State Conference of Catholic Bishops and Alliance Defending Freedom, among others. It aims to bring greater attention to religious freedom violations and to create a powerful coalition of groups to advance the cause of religious freedom around the world.

"The issue of international religious freedom touches every culture, nation, religion, and political system. Religious adherents are persecuted individually and collectively every day," said Brownback.

Additionally, the event will address violations against religious liberty as well as create a strong group of advocates who are willing to stand up for the freedom of faith.

"This Summit will give us the opportunity to highlight the personal testimonies of victims of religious persecution and those who live with restrictions on religious freedom," Manchin explained. "We will also provide an opportunity for partners to host additional events covering a wide range of important international religious freedom issues."

The IRF Summit 2021 will take place Tuesday, July 13 through Thursday, July 15. For more information, click here.

