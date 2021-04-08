'A Long Road Ahead': Evangelist Voddie Baucham Continues to Recover After Quadruple Bypass Surgery

Christian preacher Voddie Baucham is recovering after having quadruple bypass surgery Monday following months of treatment for heart failure.

Thomas Ascol, the senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral, Florida, shared an update on Twitter Tuesday after Baucham's surgery.

"Quick Update on @VoddieBaucham. He came through quad bypass surgery well late last night; had a good night; has been awake & responsive. Next 24-36 hours are crucial. Thank you for praying. He has a long road of recovery ahead. Praise God for His mercies on display!"

Baucham, who serves as dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia, revealed in February that he was battling a health crisis and asked for fellow believers to pray for him as he underwent treatment.

He began feeling ill toward the end of his preaching tour in Zambia after Christmas and thought he had just overworked himself. But he soon realized it was something more than that.

"Please pray for the doctors who will treat me," Baucham wrote on a Facebook post. "Please pray for finances to come through as we are currently uninsured and will have to cover everything out-of-pocket."

Then in March, the preacher gave an update on his condition after having heart surgery. Baucham said in a video that the procedure went "better than expected" and that he was "expected to make a full recovery."

Baucham shared another update on March 24 where he explained that he was "getting stronger every day" and adding exercise into his routine to continue strengthening his heart. But the 51-year-old said he was "prepared for the possibility that there's more ahead."

"I appreciate your prayers, your support and I look forward to the day I can give you an update that says this is all behind me. In the meantime, please keep praying for us," Baucham said.

According to the GoFundMe page set up for Baucham, $1,439,600 was raised to assist the preacher with his medical expenses.

Please pray for Baucham and his family as he continues to recover.

