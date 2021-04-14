Pro-Life Advocate Meghan McCain Tells Planned Parenthood She'll 'Never' Stop Defending the Unborn

Meghan McCain defended her pro-life position on abortion after Planned Parenthood indirectly criticized her on social media.

McCain has become more outspoken about her pro-life beliefs and routinely shares them with viewers as a co-host on ABC's The View.

Planned Parenthood criticized McCain for her pro-life stance in a tweet on Wednesday, highlighting comments by The View co-host Sara Haines regarding abortion.

"I cannot argue privacy on a public health issue like this when I don't understand how the most private thing in my body – my uterus – seems to be open for business when it is convenient politically," Haines said of her support for vaccine passports.

Even though Haines did not directly reference McCain in the comment and McCain didn't respond, Twitter user "The Chat" shared a clip of the video indicating that the comment was personal.

The retweet included, "Sara to Meghan McCain." Planned Parenthood then retweeted the post with fire emojis.

McCain then asserted her point of view in a tweet directed at the abortion giant.

"I believe life begins at conception – I will NEVER apologize or back down from defending the rights of the most vulnerable in our society, the unborn," McCain wrote.

I believe life begins at conception - I will NEVER apologize or back down from defending the rights of the most vulnerable in our society, the unborn. https://t.co/fmF0Zgj443 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 7, 2021

McCain's tweet garnered praise from the pro-life community.

"Thank you for standing up for women & children, Meghan!" Live Action tweeted.

"Life begins at conception and ends at Planned Parenthood," Susan B. Anthony List wrote.

In another tweet, McCain added, "Always. Abortion is murder."

McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, has always maintained her stance on abortion.

In 2019, she was presented with the "Defender of Life" award by the pro-life group, Americans United for Life (AUL).

"We need more pro-life women in media to speak out in defense of innocent life and those who are voiceless!" McCain said in her tweet. "Thank you for this wonderful honor and recognition!"