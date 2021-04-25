'So Much Hunger': Thousands Encounter Jesus Under a Bridge During 'Let Us Worship' Revival Event

Countless lives have been saved, healed, and delivered during Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" tour as the faith leader continues to restore the dispirited who are on the brink of giving up on God.

Feucht's revival events bring a powerful message to those suffering from despair, urging them to let go of their burdens and seek solace in the Holy Spirit.

Thousands of worshippers packed into a tent in Springfield, Missouri on Friday to sing and worship with Feucht and his team.

Tonight is gonna be wild!!!! See you soon!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/f3oW2ya3xB — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 23, 2021

"We have thousands of people already under this tent, what a wild time to be alive," Feucht said. "So much hunger. God's moving in this nation, in this state. This is the season of revival."

Feucht added that cars were lined up to attend the event but they were out of space.

More TOXIC POSITIVITY from Missouri!!! Cars lining up for hours to worship Jesus in a field and hear the gospel! ARKANSAS: You’re Next!!!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/6kOGgl1MUz — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 24, 2021

"We've got a little bit of a problem...this is a good problem though but it shows you the hunger in America. All these cars - we got no room for them and we've got no room for any more people in that tent. But that's what we want to see...Hunger! People have been here for the last two hours, waiting to press into the presence of God."

The event was overwrought with emotion as men and women of all ages found freedom from their afflictions.

Worshippers threw their vices on the stage, lifted their hands toward Heaven, and prayed for deliverance. Dozens of people ran down to the altar to give their lives to Jesus Christ, believing that our Lord and Savior can make all things new.

The healing continued in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday for a "revival by the river."

Under a bridge at North Shore RiverWalk, more burning hearts encountered the power of God where faith was released across the crowd.

"It's so powerful. This never gets old," Feucht said in a video. "When we say the church has left the building, that's really what we mean. We're gathered today under a bridge in Little Rock, thousands of people are here.

He added, "They're giving their lives to Jesus and they're getting freed of addictions and we're seeing racial reconciliation. We're seeing legitimate healing, breakthrough, and miracles. God is so good."

Let Us Worship will be in Kansas City, Missouri this Sunday then the worship team will head to California next weekend.

