TX Bill Would Make It Illegal to Change the Gender of Minors, Charging Parents Who Consent With Child Abuse

Texas lawmakers discussed a new bill on Monday designed to protect minors from getting gender-altering treatments when they're too young to make major lifelong decisions.

If passed, Senate Bill 1646 would make it a crime for parents to allow their children to undergo a sex change.

SB 1646, introduced by Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), restricts parents from "administering or supplying, or consenting to or assisting in the administering or supplying of puberty suppression prescription drug or cross-sex hormone to a child, other than an intersex child, for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment."

Those failing to adhere to the law would be in violation of the state's Family Code, leading to an investigation by child protective services. The minor could be removed from their home during the assessment, KVUE News reports.

Additionally, doctors who perform gender-reassignment treatments would be charged with child abuse and an investigation by the Texas Medical Board would ensue.

Jeff Younger, whose young son James was caught in a custody battle after his mother claimed that he identified as a girl, testified that the current legal system in Texas facilitates gender transitions for children.

"Without my consent, my ex-wife just transitioned my son to a girl…It's very easy under these current protocols for children to fall into this," Younger said at the recent hearing.

CBN News previously reported that Younger's ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, intended on gender-transitioning James into a girl against the father's wishes.

Additionally, Texas GOP Republican Executive Committee Member Jill Glover stressed to lawmakers that sex-reassignment procedures have become a trend that's been exaggerated by the media.

"Children are unable to give informed consent. This bill gives children a chance to get to adulthood with intact bodies," Glover said.

Some licensed social workers and psychologists who testified at the hearing said the bill could interfere with them having gender-related conversations with clients.

But Sen. Perry's office stated that the bill only targets medical procedures related to gender transitioning, not counseling.

If approved, SB 1646 would take effect on Sept. 1.