'Unity' and a 'Heart for Revival': How the Power of God is Changing People Across America

There is a picture of unity being painted in cities across America, but you will not find it in the governmental sector, your social media page, or even a church building.

White, Black, Republican, Democrat, and people across different church denominations are coming together to have their lives changed by God every weekend and they are gathering in the streets.

Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" revival events are where the hopeless say they are finding hope and the sick are finding healing and the latest event is no exception.

"We need the power of God to be more evident now than any time before," Feucht told CBN News.

Let Us Worship began as a simple means to allow people to peacefully gather in California during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it grew into a coast-to-coast movement marked by healings, salvations, and what some would consider miracles.

Feucht shared that at a recent event in Tennessee, one man with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) got out of his wheelchair and walked.

"He got out of his wheelchair and walked for the first time in 9 months and he walked all the way up on the stage and started dancing," Feucht explained. "The next night another guy with ALS in a wheelchair came and that original guy went over to the new guy with ALS and prayed for him and he got out of his wheelchair."

"I mean we had people throwing their suicide pills on the altar...We had people who were in bondage, people that were cutting, people that have been tormented," he added.

Feucht says it is evident that God is moving in the body of Christ despite what is going on in the political arena.

"I think it's amazing how in America, right now, in a season of crisis, confusion, and divisiveness...God is still moving in a powerful way," he told CBN News.

He added that the American Church is also beginning to awaken to revival.

"At the beginning part of the pandemic, there was an erroneous theology that elevated self-preservation above the call of the Gospel. And so you had people going around saying Jesus would wear a mask and stay at home...which you can't find any precedent for that," Feucht said. "You know Jesus was the One that walked to the leper. He was the One that walked to the demoniac. He was the One that walked into places of crisis.

"But now, we are seeing that the Lord really is bringing back, the fire of the Church, the evangelism, and all to be the light of the world in the midst of the darkness. Because we are actually going into cities and calling people, and seeing healing and miracles and signs and wonders, God is really doing it."

On Friday, Feucht received the William J. Seymour award, an honor given to leaders in ministry who exhibit the characteristics of the late Bishop. Past recipients include Lou Engle, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and the late Dr. Myles Munroe.

Feucht says since the start of the pandemic, his heart has been on revival although he has not backed down from Big Tech or from officials who have tried to shut down the events.

"I think inherently there is a calling on believers to obey God rather than man but really at the end of the day, we just want revival. We have to have it for our nation," he explained.

"I think we really have to follow the call. And I think that the book of Acts is a really great reminder for this season," Feucht shared. "In Acts 4, Paul and Peter got in trouble by the government and then they went back together with other believers and prayed that God would make them more bold so that they could get into more trouble."