Watchdog Calls Out CBS for Bias Against Gov. DeSantis: 'They Cut Out Pretty Much Everything'

Are you ready for the next election yet? It seems politicians and the mainstream media are already ramping up their agenda for the 2024 election.

CBN News spoke with one media watchdog expert about a recent example that shows the potential for bias already in relation to the next presidential election.

Rumors are circulating that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) may run for president in 2024 and concern has risen over CBS News significantly altering comments made by the governor during a recent press conference.

Dan Gainor with Media Research Center said last week's press event with DeSantis was selectively edited by CBS' "60 Minutes" to fit their narrative.

"They cut out pretty much everything that went against their narrative. So, 60 Minutes showed up at a press conference and there was very public available media," he explained. "All the complaints that they raised, he addressed in that press conference and they sliced them all out to push a negative narrative that is entirely false."

Gainor also pointed to the difference in media coverage of Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump which he said was "like the difference between night and day."

"Biden has gotten far less coverage and almost all of it is positive to the point where the media have fixated on his pets," Gainor said. "When Trump did things, they always led with the negative. They spent four years attacking Trump. Every little nugget of news that came out of the White House was always treated as a negative."

"It's not like the media are covering him (Biden) honestly... it's almost like they're his press agents," he added.

Gainor pointed out that Biden and his administration have kept a low profile since taking office and are basically running things from the "White House basement" while "hiding from the press as much as possible."