Abortion Advocates Make Last-Minute Plea to U.S. Supreme Court to Block Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law

Texas abortion providers and advocates appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court Monday in an attempt to stop the state from enacting the "Heartbeat" Act (SB 8) from taking effect Wednesday.

Justice Samuel Alito is reportedly considering their motion.

Texas Right to Life Legislative Director John Seago said he is hopeful that Justice Alito will "examine the compelling arguments raised explaining why the case should be ultimately dismissed."

"The abortion industry is using their last, desperate option in an attempt to block the life-saving Texas Heartbeat Act from taking effect Wednesday. This anti-life lawsuit is invalid," he added,

Despite abortionists' appeal to SCOTUS, Texas Right to Life is optimistic the Texas Heartbeat Act will take effect Weds. Texas would be the first state to successfully enforce a ban on abortions when the preborn child’s heartbeat is detectable.https://t.co/HmZnsTWT4t pic.twitter.com/k69Svt4RRn — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) August 30, 2021

When Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) signed the Heartbeat bill back in May, he put its purpose in simple terms.

"Our Creator endowed us with the right to life," Abbott said. "And yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives. That's exactly what the Texas legislature did this session. They worked together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I'm about to sign that ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion."

Texas abortion providers earlier filed a lawsuit to stop the law, arguing that the provision would allow abortion opponents to flood the courts with lawsuits to harass doctors, patients, nurses, domestic violence counselors, a friend who drove a woman to a clinic, or even a parent who paid for a procedure.

The law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, possibly as early as six weeks.

Passing of the bill puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other states that are taking aggressive steps to defend the unborn.

