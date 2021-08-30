Christian Schools Vastly Outperforming Public Schools Amid Pandemic

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Christian education shined.

While only 8% of public school parents could say their children’s schools never closed, 26% of parents with kids in Christian schools did, according to a newly released survey by the Herzog Foundation.

“Parents of children in Christian schools are far more satisfied with their child’s education during COVID than the parents of children in public schools,” reported the study’s authors, Todd Graves and Jacob Hawkins.

Eighty percent of Christian school parents are satisfied with their children’s experiences, while 55% of parents with kids in public schools are satisfied. The study also revealed, though, that 41% of public school parents are “unsatisfied with their child’s education during COVID.”

“The survey found that, during the pandemic, Christian school parents found it easier to manage their child’s time, communicate with teachers, manage their child’s assignments, and were better able to keep up their child’s morale than the parents of children in public schools,” Graves wrote in a column for RealClear Education.

In addition to COVID-induced restrictions, parents are worried about the public school systems infusing critical race theory into their curricula.

Seventy percent of respondents said they do not believe their children’s schools should be teaching that “white people are inherently privileged and black people and others are oppressed.”

The new data about the success Christian schools are experiencing comes as more and more parents are transitioning to full-time homeschooling.

For example, Yvonne Bunn, director of homeschool support and government affairs with Home Educators Association of Virginia, told CBN News in July that there has been “over a 48% increase in homeschoolers for the last year” in Virginia alone.

“I do think a lot of parents are going to continue homeschool,” she said. “They’re not happy with what’s going on. Parents are wanting to move in the direction of doing something else, even the parents who work. We’ve been amazed by the number who want to continue to work from home so they can continue to teach their children.”

