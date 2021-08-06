Court Gives Temporary Custody to Mother in 'Save James' Battle, but No Gender Transition Allowed

The ongoing legal battle over the gender of little James Younger continues. A Texas court has now given Younger's mother temporary full custody of the boy and his brother Jude in what has become a highly publicized case over the last two years.

As CBN News has extensively reported, little James is in the middle of a legal battle between his parents, Jeff Younger and Anne Georgulas in Texas. The case made national headlines in 2019 after it was revealed the boy's mother intended to publicly gender-transition him into a girl against the father's wishes. She reportedly calls him "Luna" instead of his given name.

Even the nine-year-old boy was reportedly conflicted about the proposed transition, too.

The Texan reports Judge Mary Brown of the 301st Judicial District Court of Dallas County on Tuesday awarded Georgulas temporary exclusive control over James' primary residence, counseling, medications, education, and extracurricular activities.

The judge ruled against Jeff Younger stating she perceived "unwillingness or inability to follow the order designed to serve the best interests of the children."

However, Judge Brown stopped short of giving Georgulas the exclusive right to have James transition into a girl. The second temporary order on the ruling is written in capital letters.

"2. the exclusive right to consent to medical, dental, and surgical treatment involving invasive procedures, EXCEPT THAT NEITHER PARENT MAY TREAT A CHILD WITH HORMONAL SUPPRESSION THERAPY, PUBERTY BLOCKERS, AND /OR TRANSGENDER REASSIGNMENT SURGERY (IF ANY) WITHOUT THE CONSENT OF THE PARENTS OR COURT ORDER."

The judge also ruled Jeff Younger will be limited in his visitation with his two sons for the time being. Brown also ruled, "Younger's possession periods shall be continuously supervised by Forensic Counseling Services … at Mr. Younger's sole cost and expense."

In a post on the "Save James" Facebook page on Aug. 4, friends of Younger denounced the judge's ruling, writing: "UPDATE: Judge Mary Brown ruled against the safety and protection of James and Jude. Supervised visitation with their own dad at Jeff's expense."

"As of today, no communication with their beloved daddy! Dr. Fletcher's dishonest report has prompted Anne to file an Ex Parte Temporary Restraining order to prevent Jeff from seeing or even speaking with his sons. The child abusers say James and Jude are afraid of Jeff! PRAY!" the post continued.

"Anne has also initiated a CPS investigation into Jeff!!" the post concluded.

As CBN News has reported, the #SaveJamesYounger hashtag went viral on Twitter in 2019 as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), US Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Gov. Greg Abbott, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, commented on the young boy's case.