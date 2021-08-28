'He is Now in the Presence of the Savior': KY Pastor Dies From COVID, Faith Community Honors His Legacy

Members of Center Point Church in Lexington, Kentucky are mourning the loss of their lead pastor who died from COVID-19 Thursday.

"We are saddened by the loss of our beloved Lead Pastor, Tim Parsons. He was loved by many and he leaves an impactful legacy in the lives of thousands of people," reads a Facebook post shared by the church.

Parsons tested positive for the virus on Aug. 9 and was hospitalized a few days later, Kentucky Today reports.

Church members thanked everyone who prayed during the two weeks that Pastor Parsons fought the disease, then wrote they were grateful that he was finally present with our Lord and Savior.

"We are grateful that he is now in the presence of the Savior he loved so deeply and proclaimed so passionately. Thank you for your prayers and for respecting the privacy of the family in this difficult time."

A day before Parsons' death was announced, Center Point began a period of prayer and fasting, writing that "prayer is the battlefield."

Numerous members of the faith community honored Parsons with heartfelt comments about the impact he made on so many lives.

"Pastor Tim Parsons will be remembered as a man of God who invested personally in other people," said Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. "Only Heaven can tell the number of lives that have been profoundly impacted through his own. We are saddened by this passing and continue to pray for his family and Center Point Church."

David Stokes, lead mission strategist for the Central Kentucky Network of Baptists, said Parsons was a true leader that had a powerful impact on others.

"Pastor Tim was a passionate disciple and pastor. He loved the Lord, his family, his church family, and making disciples. He unselfishly invested into pastors and leaders. His impact will continue to grow as those he discipled, disciple others. He was my value and trusted friend who made me a better leader and follower of Christ."

Parsons and others planted Center Point Church in 2005 with the goal to "take everyone we meet one step closer to becoming a true disciple of Jesus Christ."

A funeral will be held for the beloved pastor on Monday at Center Point Church.

