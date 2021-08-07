Los Angeles Dream Center Hosts Annual Back-to-School Bash Saturday

The Los Angeles Dream Center has announced their annual Back-to-School Bash is happening in-person from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Pacific Time, Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Dream Center's campus located at 2301 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles, California.

This important annual event helps families in need get their children ready for another school year.

This is the 8th year that the Dream Center and Kershaw's Challenge have partnered to put on this highly-anticipated event back on the Dream Center campus, where 2,500 generously donated backpacks for students K through 12, and other school supplies will be given away. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Back-to-School Bash is a FREE event and it has a few other festivities in store, including carnival games, a zip line, rock climbing, a ferris wheel, water slides, and much more.

"It is our sincerest hope that this year's Back-to-School Bash will not only provide students with the necessary materials and supplies they need to succeed but will also bring them the excitement and motivation they need to start the school year fresh," said Los Angeles Dream Center co-founder Matthew Barnett. "After having to endure a tumultuous year of bad news and constant adjustment, we know that this school year may prove to be challenging yet again as students and families try to readjust back to in-person learning.

"I hope we can plant new dreams and hopes in their hearts for the future!" Barnett continued. " This event is one simple way to remind them that their neighbors and their community care deeply about them and are rooting hard for them."

The Los Angeles Dream Center is a faith-based non-profit organization located in Echo Park, dedicated to transforming lives and underserved communities in the city of Los Angeles. By offering residential and outreach programs to individuals, families, and communities in the areas of homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction, domestic violence, education, and human trafficking, the Dream Center is committed to enabling immediate and long-term transformation.

The Dream Center welcomes those in need into our community completely free of charge with the resources, training, and support they need, regardless of faith, age, gender, orientation, nationality, or any other defining factor.

For more information about the Dream Center, visit dreamcenter.org.

