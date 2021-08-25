‘I’m a Believer’: 90-Year-Old Tennessee Man Shares Miraculous Survival Amid Intense Floods

Standing at his kitchen window, 90-year-old Buddy McNabb had an Ark-like experience as he and his three dogs watched the water around his mobile home continue to rise.

SUBSCRIBE and LISTEN to this story and more on our new podcast:

A sheriff in Waverly, Tennessee, said Sunday at least 22 people died in the record-setting rain that precipitated devastating floods in Humphreys County.

McNabb — initially believing he would be among those who passed away — credited his miraculous survival to God during an interview with The Weather Channel.

The nonagenarian said he watched as other mobile homes around him floated down the street, recalling the water getting as high as his shoulders.

“I talked to God a little bit,” McNabb said. “He talked back. I was not afraid. He calmed me down, and we just stood there and watched.”

“I’m a believer,” he continued after the reporter asked him how he explains his survival. “God laid His hand on me. There ain’t a question in my mind. If a person does not believe in miracles, come talk to me, because God laid His hand on me. I was not even afraid.”

“I just stood there, held onto the counter,” McNabb added, “petted one dog, talked to the other two dogs, [and] watched it happen. When it got up to [my shoulders], I thought, ‘Well, this is it. It’s time for me to go.’ And about that time, the water started going back down.”

Please be in prayer for the people of Tennessee.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***