Parents Urged to Protest Big Pharma's 'Disgusting Ad' that Claims Gender 'Randomly Assigned at Birth'

The Christian advocacy group "One Million Moms" is asking parents to speak out against a pharmaceutical company's new 60-second commercial which makes the statement, the sex of a child is "randomly assigned at birth."

Eli Lilly's controversial commercial titled "Lilly - A Medicine Company" features the statement, "Because the body you are randomly assigned at birth shouldn't determine how well you are cared for."

The voiceover line is heard over a scene that shows a woman with double mastectomy scars wearing an open robe and identifying as a transgender man.

"Can you imagine what goes through the mind of a child when he or she sees this ad?" a statement on the One Million Moms website asks.

"Lilly chose to air this commercial knowing it would be controversial. We all know children imitate what they see and repeat what they hear. Lilly should be ashamed!" the statement reads.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

One Million Moms is asking parents to sign their petition in order to get Lilly to pull the commercial. The petition reads, "I'm not buying into your social agenda to push transgenderism. Your latest ad offends me and many other conservative consumers."

"I won't be buying your products either. I'm taking Lilly off my shopping list since I will be purchasing from your competitors instead," the petition continues.

"Please stick to making medicine, not political and social statements," the petition concludes.

As of Monday, 16,569 people had signed the petition. You can see the petition here.

As CBN News reported in February, One Million Moms called for the American Girl company to change the lesbian storyline for its "2021 Girl of the Year."

American Girl stated last December that their dolls have been designed to reflect the present time with "contemporary characters that inspire children."

But One Million Moms said in a statement that the move was offensive and aimed to make a political point.

"Why can't the toy manufacturer let kids be kids instead of glamorizing a sinful lifestyle? American Girl is confusing our innocent children by attempting to normalize same-sex marriage."

"As Christians, we know that even though something is legalized doesn't make it moral or right," the group said.