Porn Survivor Turned Christian Minister Reveals Hard Drugs Like Heroin Were Her Only Escape from the Pain

A porn survivor is revealing the deep pain she endured while involved in the porn industry, and the only way to silence her suicidal suffering was through heavy drug use.

Brittni De La Mora has shared her testimony with CBN News over the years, about how Christ brought her freedom and healing. She's transitioned into full-time ministry, to share the hope of the gospel with the world.

In one of her latest ministry videos, she reveals just how deep her pain was during her porn years, and how her main source of escape was through hardcore drugs like cocaine and heroin.



"I was in the porn industry for probably about two years before I got introduced to heroin," she explained. "Before that I was heavily addicted to cocaine and prescription pills. There was a girl that I was really close with that was very big in the drug scene. One day she asked me, 'Have you ever chased the dragon?' She showed this little piece of black tar in a foil and was like 'it's heroin'."

De La Mora said she was open to drugs during that time in her life and was willing to try anything.

"I would have tried anything and everything that was offered to me because that's just where I was in life. Drugs were my escape. Drugs were what made me feel some sort of happiness at that time because I was so depressed and so suicidal that I needed something to just make me feel like I wasn't going to take my own life," she explains.

"I tried it and I was instantly hooked but I had no idea how bad those withdrawals were going to be. I started using it off and on for a little bit and then it started going to every day. Heroin wasn't something that I used for a long period of time but I probably used it for three or four months."

She went on to describe her addiction led to "intense pain" that she felt when she wasn't using heroin.

"I remember one day not being able to get any and not being able to get any pills either and my whole body was in so much pain. I couldn't move. I had to lay in bed. I was sweaty, I was cold, then I was hot and I had the worst headache. I couldn't eat and when I would try to eat it would come out of both ends ... it was so bad."

De La Mora went through severe withdrawal in order to stop using heroin, but she was still taking prescription drugs. Overwhelmed with grief, she reached out to her grandmother for help.

"I was still in the porn industry at this point and so I called my grandma and I said, 'Grandma, I need your help. I need you to come pick me up. I'm gonna kill myself if I have to go through this alone.' She came and picked me up and I just detoxed at her house," she recalled.

De La Mora explained that she kept using other drugs while in the porn industry for another three years.

Most importantly, she wants others to know that there is freedom from drug abuse and that the Holy Spirit has the power to break addiction.

"There's freedom in Jesus. You can overcome your addiction to heroin. It is so hard, but persevere. You are going to get through it. There's light, there's hope. Let my story encourage you. You can and will get through this," she concluded.