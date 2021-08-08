'Ruthless' Antifa Attack Christians, Children at Prayer Event in Portland

Shocking video shows antifa members assaulting a group of Christians, including children, who were gathering in Portland, Oregon Saturday for a scheduled prayer event.

The Post Millennial reports that Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski organized the event last month, giving antifa plenty of time to organize their attack.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared video of the large group carrying shields and weapons as they yelled profanity at the worshippers.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE AND LANGUAGE

A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

The Christians can be heard praying as the antifa members became more aggressive and violent.

A woman attending the event described the group as "ruthless."

"Antifa just rolled in like an angry mob, started throwing flash bombs at everybody, macing everybody ... rotten eggs," she said. "They threw a flash bomb into a group of kids that were out there from four months old to like 10."

Another attendee helped Pastor Pawlowski, who was sprayed in the face with mace.

"Walked up to ask them to stop throwing things at the children," the man explained. "There's kids down there, I mean they're toddlers and they sprayed me too."

Pastor Pawlowski, who leads the Fortress of Adullam Church in Calgary, Canada, gained attention earlier this year for reportedly violating public health restrictions on in-person worship gatherings.

Antifa members also destroyed a sound system and other music equipment by throwing it into the Willamette River.

"Where is your god now?" can be heard amongst the chaos.

According to The Post Millennial, the Portland Police Department did not intervene during the incident and would not interact with either group.

