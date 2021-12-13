85 Killed After Dozens of Tornadoes Strike South, Midwest - Rescuers Search for Signs of Life

At least 85 people are dead and dozens more are still missing after violent tornadoes ripped through the South and Midwest this weekend.

Late Friday night and into Saturday morning, a fury of tornadoes broke out across eight states. Rescue teams are now racing against the clock to find any signs of life trapped beneath the rubble.

The National Weather Service received reports of more than three dozen tornadoes that traveled along a 250-mile path from Mississippi to Illinois.

One supercell tornado stayed on the ground for nearly 230 straight miles, possibly the longest in U.S. history.

Early estimates are still being tallied, and it may be weeks before we have a definitive death toll. Reports say the youngest victim killed was a five-month-old baby.

As of Monday, at least 74 people were reported dead in Kentucky alone, while another 109 are still unaccounted for.

At least 15 people were killed in Bowling Green and six died at an Amazon distribution warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Officials expect the death toll to change in the coming days.

President Biden has approved disaster declarations for both Kentucky and Illinois. He plans to survey the damage in Kentucky on Wednesday.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on its way to help the victims of the disaster in Kentucky.

The Hunger Strike Force is delivering a truckload of water, food, snacks, trash bags, and other disaster relief supplies to the town of Mayfield today.

CBN's U.S. Disaster Relief Team is also sending Home Depot disaster relief kits to our warehouse in Bristol, Tenn., for further distribution.

To donate to Operation Blessing's tornado relief efforts in the Midwest, visit https://www.ob.org/tornadoes-in-midwest/

Please pray for those affected by the storms as relief efforts are ongoing.