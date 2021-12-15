A Silent Night at the Museum: For KING & COUNTRY and The Chosen Join Museum of the Bible for Christmas Special

The Museum of the Bible and Grammy-award-winning Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY, led by brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, have teamed up to share a classic Christmas story that offers viewers an exciting cinematic experience.

A Silent Night at Museum of the Bible combines both music and video from the band's Christmas album, A Drummer Boy Christmas, and features new scenes from The Chosen mini-series, as well as music from Franni Rae Cash from We The Kingdom.

"It is our hope that this virtual event will become a holiday tradition," said Harry Hargrave, CEO of Museum of the Bible.

In a video shared on Instagram, the brothers highlight what the Little Drummer Boy, who is played by Luke's son, encounters throughout his adventure.

"He takes a journey through Washington, D.C., through the Museum of the Bible, discovering all sorts of unique events," Luke said. "There's going to be songs. There's going to be all sorts of special, special surprises along the way."

"In a few moments, the museum, which is very silent, comes to life and all of these beautiful artifacts that represent the history of the journey of the Bible from thousands of years ago to today... he experiences in a whole new way," Joel explained.

"The Little Drummer Boy" song tells the story of the birth of the newborn King, Jesus Christ and the gifts that are brought to honor the baby. The boy confesses that he is poor and doesn't have anything to give, so he offers to play his drum.

"For us, A Silent Night is about celebrating the joy and wonder of the Christmas story in a way that can be shared in households around the country," said Joel and Luke. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the birth of Jesus in this festive and creative way, and we hope you'll come along with us and tens of thousands of families watching online as we begin this holy season."

Scenes from A Silent Night were filmed at national landmarks around the nation's capital and inside Museum of the Bible.

Viewers can watch the virtual event on-demand until Dec. 17.

Click here for streaming instructions using Chromecast, Apple TV/Airplay, Roku, or HDMI.

BELOW: Watch the Trailer for A Silent Night at Museum of the Bible

