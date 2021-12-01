'Devious Licks' TikTok Challenge Encourages Students to Commit Criminal Behavior While at School

It seems like every month there are new viral challenges on social media for kids and a current one is getting them in a lot of trouble.

CBN's Digital Lifestyle Contributor, Caleb Kinchlow said the latest craze is a viral TikTok trend known as the "devious licks" challenge.

Middle school, high school, and college students are encouraged to act inappropriately or damage school property between September and July, then post the incident on the app.

"The devious lick challenge is a series of challenges that center around types of vandalism," Kinchlow explained. "What we're seeing across the country are students who are stealing class supplies, completely destroying bathrooms. Educators across the country are really concerned about this. They're sending out notices to parents to be aware and talk to their students."

He said destruction of school property isn't the only challenge being pushed.

"Some of the challenges consist of smack a teacher, expose yourself, flipping out and causing a ruckus in the school office. It's a list of things for the upcoming months."

Kinchlow urged parents to become familiar with the list of challenges and discuss it at home.

"This really is a major concern for a lot of people because a lot of these challenges are considered assault, vandalism, and indecent exposure," he noted.

