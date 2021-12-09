Dunkin' Donuts Worker Overwhelmed as God Answers Prayers for a Home: 'The Lord Really Looked Out for Me'

An Ohio Dunkin' Donuts employee and her three children received the ultimate Christmas gift – a fully furnished home – thanks to the kindness of a loyal customer.

Suzanne Burke is a Dunkin' Donuts regular. When she met employee Ebony Johnson three years ago, the two became fast friends, talking every day when Burke came to get her coffee.

"I go every morning and Ebony has worked the drive-thru for over three years and really has just provided amazing customer service," Burke said.

In March, Suzanne noticed Ebony hadn't been to work in a while. She started to worry after learning Ebony and her three children had been evicted from their home.

"I wanted to give up," Johnson told TODAY Food. "I cried. I come to work every day and nobody knows what I'm going through because I always try to have a smile for our customers."

After talking with Ebony, Suzanne decided to take action. She partnered with local organizations to provide a new, fully furnished home for Ebony and her family.

"When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids and make sure that they had a stable house so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin'," Burke told WCPO.

It all led to a moment nine months later when on Dec. 3rd, Ebony walked into her brand new home and burst into tears.

"I'm just so thankful we're back in our home," she said. "The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, 'Could I be at home before Christmas?'"

Now Ebony and her family can enjoy being in their home this holiday.

"I never had a fully furnished house. I never had help like this," she expressed. "I had been asking God to put us in a home before Christmas, and He really did. I'm just so thankful."



