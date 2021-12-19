Former VP Mike Pence and Wife Karen Join Samaritan's Purse Volunteers During Cleanup Efforts in KY

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen were in Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday to serve along with Samaritan's Purse, the Christian humanitarian group led by Franklin Graham.

Samaritan's Purse deployed teams to the cities of Mayfield and Bowling Green, as well as northeastern Arkansas in an effort to provide physical aid and spiritual encouragement to those affected by the recent tornadoes.

"We just wanted to come down and say thank you," the former vice president told volunteers. "Thanks for putting hands and feet to your faith. When we saw this, it broke our hearts. We knew immediately that Samaritan's Purse would be here. It is very moving for us to see you put your faith into action."

He continued, "Thank you for serving. It is even more moving for me to think that you're doing this during Christmas week. Your work here with volunteers from across the country is a testimony to your compassion."

Hundreds of volunteers have helped more than 140 families recover from the storms.

Dozens of crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team are offering emotional support and sharing the love of Jesus Christ with hurting families.

.@KarenPence & I were honored to join the @SamaritansPurse volunteers with @EdwardG1911 in Mayfield, Kentucky today after the devastating tornadoes. Keep all those affected in your prayers and to Help In Jesus' Name visit: https://t.co/vF93DS3Zum pic.twitter.com/Wa9mjTbq5p — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 18, 2021

The Pences joined volunteers and families with salvaging personal belongings, cleaning up downed trees, and putting tarps on damaged roofs.

They even prayed with local residents and volunteers.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, said, "I am grateful for the Vice President and his wife Karen as well as every single one of our volunteers who are helping families affected by the deadly tornadoes. They are reminding us that anyone can make a difference.

"There is still so much to do and there is a great need for more volunteers, but the greatest need is prayer. We must continue to pray that God will comfort and provide for these families who have lost so much."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced on Saturday that all of the people who were reported missing after tornadoes swept through the state have been accounted for.

"How about a piece of good news today?" Beshear shared at a briefing. "Right now, missing persons based on this tornado event are at zero."

The governor said the 78 people who were killed was, "a huge number of Kentuckians to lose. We mourn with their families."

