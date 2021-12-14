'Jesus Would Be in the Greek System': InterVarsity's Greek Life Ministry Helps Lead Students to Christ

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA, one of the largest evangelical college campus ministries in the country, is helping Greek Life students approach pledging, community and accountability from a Christian perspective.

What some students envision when thinking about Greek life can vary, depending on how chapters conduct themselves. Many see fraternities and sororities as merely a world for party animals. But Greek InterVarsity demonstrates how to be a Christian in the Greek system through fellowship and following Jesus.

InterVarsity's Chief Communications Officer Greg Jao told CBN News the ministry engages the Greek system through Bible studies, routine conferences, and "The Greek and Christian" podcast.

He said many students are "longing to find community, deep connections, and hope."

"A unique thing about conferences is that there is a large number of non-Christian students who come," Jao said.

Greek InterVarsity often becomes involved in issues already taking place on college campuses but also helps to establish new initiatives to reach Greek systems around the world.

Initiatives include campus panels on important issues like servant leadership, substance use and partying, sexual assault, and matters involving race and diversity.

Greek InterVarsity also guides students on how to lead Bible studies in their fraternity and sorority chapters. On many campuses, Greek InterVarsity offers a weekly gathering for students from all Greek chapters and councils to gather for worship and togetherness.

Jao pointed out that an important part of Greek InterVarsity is that it "teaches students to think biblically."

He told CBN News the bottom line is that "some are desperately looking for community," adding that there's a "deep hunger" for it on many college campuses.

Jao explained that Greek InterVarsity supports students with "discovering who God is and how Jesus meets your deepest needs. When we look at the fraternity and sorority system, we think it has an enormous mission field," he added. "Jesus would be in the Greek system as well ... meeting students with His holiness and grace."

Like every aspect of life, the pandemic did generate some obstacles for Greek InterVarsity; however, Jao says he is optimistic the ministry will continue to grow.

"We're in the process of rebuilding," he told CBN News. "This fall, on many campuses, was the first time many students have stepped foot on a college campus. We're all trying to jump-start from a much smaller base than normal. A number of our chapters grew, some are holding even. A few have sunk but we're hopeful."

To find out more about Greek InterVarsity and where chapters are listed, visit greek.intervarsity.org

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***