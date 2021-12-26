Oklahoma Sixth Grader Named 'Dual Hero' for Performing Brave Acts, Saved Two People in One Day

An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy was recognized by local law enforcement for helping a classmate who was choking and for rescuing a woman from a burning house - all in the same day.

Sixth-grader Davyon Johnson was recently named an honorary member of the Muskogee Police Department and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office for his brave and heroic actions, according to a Facebook post from Muskogee Public Schools.

Latricia Dawkins, the principal at Davyon's school, told the Enid News and Eagle that a student was removing the cap from a water bottle when the cap got stuck in his throat. Davyon saw the student choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver, which saved his life.

"He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT," Dawkins told the news outlet. "So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man."

Later that evening, he saw a house on fire and helped a woman off her front porch, then into her vehicle.

"It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house," Davyon said. "She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave."

The young hero learned how to do the lifesaving maneuver by watching YouTube. Davyon told Enid News and Eagle that it's an important technique to learn.

"Just in case you're in the situation I was in, you can know what to do," he said.

Dayvon's mother, LaToya Johnson, noted that she's "just a proud mom." And her son's heroic acts are no surprise since his uncle is an emergency medical technician.

Principal Dawkins told the News & Eagle that students and teachers at Davyon's school are now calling him a "dual hero."

