Pro-Life Group Exposes Huge CEO Salaries at Taxpayer-Funded Planned Parenthood, Black CEOs Paid Less

A recent report shows that the average salary of 53 executives at Planned Parenthood rose 17.4 percent in the last

three years; and Black CEOs at the abortion giant are reportedly paid much less than their White colleagues.

The American Life League's 2020 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation, published this month, found that nine of Planned Parenthood's 10 highest-paid CEOs make more than the government's highest-paid employee, Anthony Fauci.

American Life League CEO Jim Sedlak, said, "Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci, reveals that at $437,000 a year, Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee in the nation." That's even more than President Biden whose salary is $400,000.

Sedlak also pointed out "there is an obvious disparity in the way Planned Parenthood treats its executives of color."

Of the 53 chief executives mentioned in the report, 49 are White, three are Black, and two are Latino. One of the three Black CEOs, Kersha Deibel of the Southwest Ohio Region, is paid $124,045 per year, the lowest-paid chief executive in the organization.

Even though the nation's largest abortion provider receives funding through government grants and contracts, including a federal program known as Title X, it still wants an increase in funds from the Biden administration.

"Clearly, it is time that the United States Congress remove Planned Parenthood's 'charitable organization' status and quit forcing American taxpayers to fund this profiteering parasite," Sedlak added.

In addition to revealing the racial disparities in the salaries of Planned Parenthood's CEOs, the report seeks to expose the "extremely lucrative" business, as described by American Life League Co-founder and President Judie Brown.

"Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates combine to make a $1.6 billion dollar business in the United States," the report concluded. "Despite continually crying poverty and begging for funds from federal, state, and local governments, Planned Parenthood reported a total profit (income in excess of expenditures) of $425 million over the last three years — even after paying almost $16 million to its various CEOs and another $6 million to its top headquarters employees."

The abortion giant is also lobbying to end the Hyde Amendment and force taxpayers to fund elective abortions through Medicaid.

