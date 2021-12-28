Texas Family Finds Bible Unharmed Amid Rubble After House Fire: 'God Was With Us'

A Texas couple is lucky to be alive after an early morning house fire on Christmas took all of their belongings – except the family Bible.

WOAI-TV reports that Robert and Darla Voigt's mobile home in San Antonio is a total loss after flames tore through it Saturday.

"I always thought this will never happen to me... that's a lie," said Robert.

They said it's a blessing that everyone is okay, and what was left behind in the rubble, some might even call miraculous.

Reporter Amanda Henderson from News 4/Fox San Antonio tweeted images of the devastation and what remains of the family's home. Fighting back the tears, Darla holds up their Bible.

"Not one page is burnt in the Bible. Not one page," Robert told the news outlet.

CHRISTMAS FIRE: A family has lost nearly everything this Christmas. Thankfully they are all alright but are missing two dogs and lost virtually everything.

+

Take a look at their Bible, virtually untouched by the flames.

+https://t.co/WuacFpz10Xhttps://t.co/qIbJuyww2Q pic.twitter.com/xkdho9Orus — Amanda Henderson (@AmandaHTV) December 25, 2021

Other than some soot around the edges, it was seemingly untouched by raging flames that destroyed nearly everything else. The husband and wife are grateful for God's protection during the terrifying incident.

"God was with us last night," Robert said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the local Red Cross is assisting the family.

A GoFundMe was started to help the Voigt family get back on their feet. So far, the effort has raised $8,307.

