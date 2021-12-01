'They Will Recall Abortion': Pro-Lifers Hopeful as Supreme Court Hears Case that Could Overturn Roe

All eyes are on the Supreme Court case that will have enormous consequences for the lives of countless children.

Wednesday morning, the justices will hear arguments over a ground-breaking Mississippi law that protects children in the womb.



The law bans most abortions after 15 weeks. After federal courts blocked the ban, the state is asking the high court to rule on its constitutionality. It's a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion in America.

America is standing for life today! pic.twitter.com/p6xkeSTWvP — March for Life (@March_for_Life) December 1, 2021

"This really could be for the first time in almost 50 years that pre-born children really are defended in the womb," former Planned Parenthood Clinic Director turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson told CBN News.

Roe vs. Wade dictated that the right to privacy includes a right to abortion, and it warned that preventing women from terminating a pregnancy could be harmful to their health. In a 1992 decision called Casey versus Planned Parenthood, the Supreme Court argued that women had come to rely on abortion.



"To realize that the federal government had told states you can't regulate abortions, you can't do anything to protect the unborn in the state of Mississippi, we've all known that was wrong," former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant told CBN News on the eve the hearing.

After Roe, abortions in the U.S. spiked, peaking at 1.6 million in 1990. The latest survey by the Gutthmacher Institute shows 862,000 babies aborted each year.

Still the heartbreaking consequences of legalized abortion in America remain with more than 62 million unborn babies aborted since the ruling.

Yet Johnson is hopeful. She says justices on the high court should consider scientific advancements regarding life in the womb.

"We know so much more now about the pre-born human child than we did back in 1973," she said. "I feel like these justices are going to be compelled to actually follow the science and say that abortion is a bad product and when a product is found unsuitable or when it is found to be a bad product, that product is pulled from the shelf. It is recalled. And so, that is sort of my gut feeling is that they will recall the product of abortion."

Today is a historic day in our nation’s history. #SCOTUS will be hearing the oral arguments of #DobbsvJackson in just a few moments as thousands of pro-life Americans rally outside. pic.twitter.com/qqSY6V1uhm — March for Life (@March_for_Life) December 1, 2021

Catherine Glenn Foster, president and CEO of Americans United for Life, told CBN's Faith Nation that if Roe isn't overturned, the court could still uphold the Mississippi law.

"That would be probably the most likely outcome in this case," explained Foster. "The court could overturn Roe. The court could strike down the Mississippi law - I don't believe that's going to happen - but certainly I do believe at a minimum uphold this law and make steps at a minimum overturning Roe if not overturning Roe altogether."

Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., believes prayer will make the difference.

"The tide is turning," said King. "So, with prayer it is my prayer and the prayer of many that the hearts of the Supreme Court justices would be melted. And they will just do what's right to serve genuine justice."

"This is a real spiritual movement," said Bryant. "God has laid his hands upon this time, in this place, and these people to make the right decision."



Meanwhile, a broad range of experts have filed friend of the court briefs both for and against Dobbs, including the Regent University School of Law which is calling on the justices to consider a federalist approach. That means states should be allowed to regulate abortion on their own.