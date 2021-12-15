Praise leader Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" tour brought hope to so many Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic as the world struggled with restrictions, isolation, and loneliness.

As churches were shut down and people were forbidden to pray or sing together in an unprecedented manner, Feucht and his team launched Let Us Worship during the summer of 2020, traveling across the country to preach hope and salvation to our deeply divided nation. He encouraged people to sing, dance, and give their worries to God.

As both a form of protest against government restrictions against religious freedom and as a way to spread revival around America, Feucht set up worship events outdoors and tens of thousands of people came.

Worshippers of all ages, races, and backgrounds encountered the joy of salvation and powerful moments of God's healing and redemption.

But Feucht's boldness to stand up for the constitutional freedom of religion didn't come without bitter attacks and threats of violence from people who claimed to care about saving lives.

Opponents of his gatherings accused him of spreading COVID with his outdoor events, which forced him to hire security guards to protect him and his team after receiving death threats.

Feucht has made it known that he plans to continue spreading God's Word across the country, regardless of the pushback he may receive.

In fact, he's launching the "Awake America" revival tour this New Year's Eve in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI ON NEW YEARS EVE Whose ready to rumble in South FLORIDA?!? #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/uqBCIpP7yf — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) December 6, 2021

Quoting Isaiah 61:4, Feucht told CBN News, "We have a call as worshippers to 'rebuild the ancient ruins, they will restore the places long devastated, they will renew the ruined cities.'"

He continued, "We are bringing the hope of Jesus to the broken cities across America ... places like Seattle, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and more! Rising crime rates, exploding suicide rates, opioid crisis, rioting, and unrest has plagued our nation and it is time for the church to rise up!"

The "Miami Miracle" will take place from Dec. 29-31, where there will be a grocery giveaway, pop-up worship services across the city, evangelism outreach, and more.

THE MIAMI MIRACLE Grocery giveaway

JESUS March

Evangelism outreach

Pop-up worship across the city

Acts of service & love

New Years Eve BLOWOUT together! You DO NOT wanna miss this!!!! Join us on December 29-31 in Miami, FL.#MiamiMiracle #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/ETfI3yYZO0 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) December 9, 2021

"We cannot hide any longer. We must gather in unity to bring healing, breakthrough and restoration!" Feucht told CBN News.

The worship leader and his team anticipate more events in 2022 from coast to coast.

To find out more about Let Us Worship and Awake America, click here.

