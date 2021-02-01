110 Million Americans in the Path of Monster Storm: 'Preparing for the Worst'

The Northeast is being hit with a whopper of a storm, dumping well over a foot of snow in many areas and creating blizzard-like conditions, as a powerful nor'easter barrels up the coast.

Forecasters are warning of treacherous conditions across much of the region through tomorrow, with some locations facing whiteout conditions and up to two feet of heavy snow.

The Washington, D.C. region is seeing its biggest snowstorm in two years. Several inches fell throughout Sunday and more is coming today and probably Tuesday.

The New York area was expecting as much as 3 inches of snow an hour today for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, leaving the region with as much as a foot and half of snow.



A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey. In Essex County, Sheriff Armando Fontoura said, "We're not even hoping for the best anymore, we're just preparing for the worst."

Snow emergencies are also in effect in Philadelphia and Boston. Nearly 1,000 flights in the region have already been canceled.

Power outages and potential flooding are also expected.

More than 250 car crashes were reported Sunday in Virginia alone, including a fire truck that flipped over on a slippery road, but no serious injuries were reported in the state.

The storm system has already blanketed parts of the Midwest with the most snow the region has seen in several years.

The snow in D.C. drew hundreds of people to the National Mall for a massive snowball fight.



And at the National Zoo, giant pandas were making the most of it, sliding down hills, belly up.