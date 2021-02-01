Army Investigating Chaplain Who Called Transgender Service Members 'Mentally Unfit'

The "cancel culture" is in full swing and now appears to have infected the United States military. The most recent example? Officials at Ford Hood, Texas are investigating an Army chaplain for expressing his opinion on a social media post about President Joe Biden's executive order changing the rules on transgender people serving openly in the military.

NBC News reports Maj. Andrew Calvert, a chaplain with the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at the Texas fort, wrote his comments on the Army Times' Facebook page.

"How is rejecting reality (biology) not evidence that a person is mentally unfit (ill), and thus making that person unqualified to serve? There is little difference in this than over those who believe and argue for a 'flat earth,' despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary," Calvert wrote, according to screenshots.

"The motivation is different, but the argument is the same. This person is a MedBoard for Mental Wellness waiting to happen. What a waste of military resources and funding!" Calvert continued.

The chaplain's comments immediately received backlash from several Twitter users and some even asked the Army to step in and investigate.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Security Force Assistance Command released a statement saying they were aware of the comments and were investigating the incident.

"Always remember to 'Think, Type, Post' when it comes to engaging in conversation on social media platforms. We are soldiers 24/7 and that means always treating people with dignity and respect," the statement read.

"We are aware of the recent comments posted to the Army Times Facebook in regard to the ban being removed on transgender service members. This incident is under investigation."

The Security Force Assistant Command Enterprise fully supports the Commander in Chief, Secretary of Defense and all DoD policies. The United States Army has a strict standard against any form of discrimination based on gender identity," the statement concluded.

Calvert's Facebook page can no longer be found on the social media platform. The Daily Mail noted in a screenshot of Calvert's profile, he had listed at the top of the page, "Christian, Husband, Father, Pastor, Army Chaplain. Opinions are those of the writer alone."

Until a few years ago, service members could be discharged from the military for being transgender, but that changed under the Obama administration, the newspaper noted.

The Christian Perspective

What does the Bible say about gender?

"So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them." - Genesis 1:27

