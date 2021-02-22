Displaying 30+ Stories
CENSORED: Big Tech Removes Conservative Scholar's Book on Transgenderism

02-22-2021
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
gender dysphoria (Adobe stock photo)
ABOVE:  Dr. Ryan T. Anderson appeared on the Tuesday edition of CBN Newswatch to talk more about the growing censorship of conservative ideas by big tech and the federal government. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

Amazon has removed a conservative author’s best-selling book about the transgender movement without offering him any notice or explanation.

Dr. Ryan T. Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, discovered Sunday his book, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement,” had been removed from the web store.

The Goodreads synopsis of the 2018 book describes it this way:

The transgender movement has hit breakneck speed. In the space of a year, it’s gone from something that most Americans had never heard of to a cause claiming the mantle of civil rights.

But can a boy truly be “trapped” in a girl’s body? Can modern medicine really “reassign” sex? Is sex something “assigned” in the first place? What’s the loving response to a friend or child experiencing a gender-identity conflict? What should our law say on these issues?

“When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” provides thoughtful answers to all of these questions. Drawing on the best insights from biology, psychology, and philosophy, Ryan T. Anderson offers a balanced approach to the policy issues, a nuanced vision of human embodiment, and a sober and honest survey of the human costs of getting human nature wrong.

Now it looks like Apple may have also blocked the book, and Twitter is now censoring it as "sensitive content."

Anderson noted on Twitter his book is still available on the Barnes & Noble website.

In a statement to TheBlaze, Anderson said he is used to the biased scrutiny he has faced from many in the mainstream media, noting both The New York Times and The Washington Post have published “hit pieces” on his book.

“People who have actually read my book discovered that it was a thoughtful and accessible presentation of the state of the scientific, medical, philosophical, and legal debates,” Anderson said. “Yes, it advances an argument from a certain viewpoint. No, it didn’t get any facts wrong, and it didn’t engage in any name-calling.”

“It was praised by a who’s who of experts: the former psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital, a longtime psychology professor at [New York University], a professor of medical ethics at Columbia Medical School, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Boston University, a professor of neurobiology at the University of Utah, a distinguished professor at Oxford [University], and a professor of jurisprudence at Princeton [University],” he continued.

Anderson also suggested a link between the fact that the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives is set to “ram through a radical transgender bill” — referring to the very controversial Equality Act — and Amazon’s de-platforming of his book.

“Make no mistake,” he said, “both big government and big tech can undermine human dignity and liberty, human flourishing and the common good.”

Several prominent conservative voices called out Amazon for censoring Anderson’s book:

