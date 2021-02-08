'Confusing Our Innocent Children': One Million Moms Boycotts American Girl Doll's Same-Sex Wedding Story

The Christian advocacy group "One Million Moms" is calling for the American Girl company to change the lesbian storyline for its "2021 Girl of the Year."

The doll company released Kira Baily, a 10-year-old who is passionate about animals and the environment. The book about Kira describes her spending a summer in Australia with her great-aunts' Mamie and Lynette who turn out to be a same-sex couple.

American Girl stated last December that their dolls have been designed to reflect the present time with "contemporary characters that inspires children."

But One Million Moms said in a statement that the move was offensive and aimed to make a political point.

"Why can't the toy manufacturer let kids be kids instead of glamorizing a sinful lifestyle? American Girl is confusing our innocent children by attempting to normalize same-sex marriage."

"As Christians, we know that even though something is legalized doesn't make it moral or right," the group said.

And One Million Moms is upset that the company failed to forewarn customers there is a gay wedding in the book.

"Within the first few pages of Chapter 1, Kira Down Under includes an illustrated picture of the two women walking down the aisle at their wedding," the petition explains.

The group added, "We must remain diligent and stand up for biblical values and truth. Scripture says multiple times that homosexuality is wrong, and God will not tolerate this sinful nature."

One Million Moms has started a petition urging the doll company to make the storyline neutral. So far, the petition has roughly 25,000 signatures.

