Donald Trump to Make First Post-Presidential Speech at CPAC 2021

Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) today in Orlando, Florida.

It will be his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Trump plans to take the stage around 3:45 p.m. to discuss the future of the Republican party and the conservative movement.

He's also planning to criticize President Biden's plans on illegal immigration — which some Republicans are calling "amnesty." Trump is reportedly considering another presidential run in 2024.

His supporters are anxious to hear more about his future political plans.

Charlene Daniel-Greene and her husband traveled from Pennsylvania to listen to the former president's speech.

"I'm very eager to hear what his plans are for the future. Is he going to run in '24? Is he putting together a Super PAC? Is he putting together a different social media platform? I think that's what most people are interested in finding out: What does the future hold for Donald Trump and how does that impact us as conservatives?" she said.

Steve Merczynski from New York, who sells customized MAGA hammocks, fully supports a second Trump presidency.

"I want to hear him say he's coming back," he said. "I want him to run again."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court cleared the way for a Manhattan district attorney to subpoena eight years of Trump's tax returns.

According to the New York Times, there's an investigation into potential tax and bank-related fraud. Trump calls it a political witch-hunt.