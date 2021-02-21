'God Showed Up!': Thousands Attend 'Let Us Worship' Revival in Alabama

Worship leader Sean Feucht is spreading revival in "The Heart of Dixie" this weekend where hungry souls joined together to seek God's truth and healing power.

Feucht brought his "Let Us Worship" event to Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday where God's Spirit poured out over thousands of worshippers at Veterans Park.

"Thousands gathered from over 10 states to fill Veterans Park with a NEW SOUND! There is an AWAKENING in America!!! God showed up! Salvations, healing and freedom!"

Thousands of worshippers from 10 states filled the park in Birmingham last night! God showed up! Salvations, healing and freedom! WATCH:https://t.co/4lHNDgkugE — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 21, 2021

Some attending the event were overcome with emotion as they fell to their knees, with tears streaming down their faces, and gave all their worries to the Holy Spirit.

"These moments are the ONLY HOPE for America," Feucht wrote on Instagram. "THIS IS THE ONLY ANSWER FOR THE WORLD!! So many ran down to the altar tonight!!!! JESUS!!!"

God healed the brokenhearted and brought hope to so many who stepped forward to give their lives to Him.

And the powerful event was alive with Spirit-filled praise for Jesus as men, women, and children danced together.

Feucht's Let Us Worship tour began last summer as a way to bring hope and joy to our deeply divided nation, and to fight for the constitutional freedom of religion.

The next event is scheduled for Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at The Grounds venue in Mobile, Alabama. To find out more about the Let Us Worship events, click here.

